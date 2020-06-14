Sections
26-year-old man held for raping minor niece in Ludhiana

The victim’s mother stated in her complaint, that on March 19, she and her husband had gone to Ludhiana to see a doctor, leaving the daughter at home. When they returned home, she saw her crying. On being asked, the victim said her uncle had raped her and told her to keep mum

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 01:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Girl complained of stomach pain and said the uncle had raped her. (airdone)

Raikot police arrested a 26-year-old driver on Friday for allegedly raping his 10-year-old niece in Burj Hari Singh village.

The victim’s mother stated in her complaint, that on March 19, she and her husband had gone to Ludhiana to see a doctor, leaving the daughter at home. When they returned home, she saw her crying.

On being asked, the victim said her uncle had raped her and told her to keep mum.

The complainant added that when she talked to the accused, he threatened her as well.



She said that on June 11, her daughter complained about severe pain in the stomach following which she lodged a complaint.

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said a case was registered under Section 376 (rape on woman under twelve years of age) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Raikot police station following which the accused was arrested.

