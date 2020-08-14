26-year-old Navi Mumbai resident offered job overseas, duped of ₹5.79 lakh

Days after a 26-year-old woman from Airoli returned to India after completing her Master’s degree in Australia, she was cheated of Rs5.79 lakh in a phishing attack. The Rabale police have registered a case of cheating following her complaint.

The police said that the incident took place between February and March.

The complainant, Nilakshi More, returned to the country on February 11 after completing her biotechnology course. Soon after, she updated her details on a job search portal, including her qualification and contact details.

On February 22, she received a job offer from an email ID which was made to look like the official correspondence of a Canada-based chemical company.

The fraudsters made her fill a form and a few days later, communicated through the same e-mail id to inform her that she had been selected for the job. Later, a woman who identified herself as Lynn Desautels called More on her number and asked her for more details.

She then connected the complainant to another woman who posed as an agent in New Delhi. The woman identified herself as Nora Jayden and told More that she would have to pay Rs35,800 as work visa charges. She also made the complainant pay Rs88,650 for the work permit, said the police.

Later, More paid an additional Rs2.89 lakh towards travel expenses including flight tickets. Once she transferred the large amount, the accused her asked for more money to create a new bank account for her and made her transfer Rs1.65 lakh.

“However, the accused kept calling her and asked her for more money on various pretexts. Then the complainant found something amiss and after verifying some details, found that the email id on which she was sent the job interest was fake,” said an officer from Rabale police station.

More recently approached the police, following which a case was registered against the two women, Desautels and Jayden on Tuesday.