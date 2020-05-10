Sections
Home / Cities / 262 Nanded returnees who tested negative in Amritsar sent home

262 Nanded returnees who tested negative in Amritsar sent home

The district administration on Saturday sent back home 262 persons, including their contacts, who had returned to Amritsar after a pilgrimage to Takht Hazur Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra. All of them...

Updated: May 10, 2020 01:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

The district administration on Saturday sent back home 262 persons, including their contacts, who had returned to Amritsar after a pilgrimage to Takht Hazur Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra. All of them had tested negative for covid-19, but had been quarantined for 21 days at the government’s four centres.

Overall, 609 pilgrims had returned to the district starting April 24. There are 362 others, who continue to be in quarantine; reports of five are awaited.

“Since most Nanded returnees have been tested and positive patients are in hospital, we have decided to send back those in quarantine centres to their homes. The health department has put up stickers outside their houses and directed them to stay isolated for at least a week,” said ADC Himanshu Aggarwal. He added, “We have installed COVA app on their mobile phones. By Sunday, every covid-19 negative Nanded pilgrim will be sent home.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
May 10, 2020 01:04 IST
Fire breaks out at Moscow coronavirus hospital, one dead
May 10, 2020 02:56 IST
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
May 09, 2020 23:37 IST
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
May 09, 2020 22:17 IST

latest news

Fire breaks out at Moscow coronavirus hospital, one dead
May 10, 2020 02:56 IST
Olympic shift: Indian players juggle between training and household chores
May 10, 2020 02:52 IST
Stressed over being sent back to jail, Ludhiana convict on parole hangs self
May 10, 2020 02:52 IST
Chandigarh residents coming from abroad to be brought back home
May 10, 2020 02:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.