264 fresh Covid cases, five deaths in HP

Himachal Pradesh recorded 264 fresh Covid-19 infections on Wednesday taking the state tally to 19,621. Death count mounted to 275 with five more patients succumbing to the...

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 21:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Himachal Pradesh recorded 264 fresh Covid-19 infections on Wednesday taking the state tally to 19,621.

Death count mounted to 275 with five more patients succumbing to the contagion. Two fatalities each were reported in Shimla and Mandi and one in Kangra.

Among the new cases, 68 were reported in Mandi, 44 in Kullu, 32 in Shimla, 25 in Solan, 22 in Kinnaur, 19 in Sirmaur, 18 in Kangra, 13 in Bilaspur, 10 in Hamirpur, 9 in Chamba and two each in Lahaul-Spiti and Una.

There are 2,636 active cases in the state whereas the tally of cured reached 16,676 with 219 recoveries being recorded on Wednesday. And the recovery rate is at around 85%. The state has conducted over 3.54 lakh tests till date.

Solan is the worst affected district with 3,486 cases, followed by Kangra where 2,828 people have been detected positive till date. The graph of infections is rapidly increasing in Mandi where the tally has reached 2,534. Sirmaur has 2,178 cases, Shimla 2,064, Una 1,486, Bilaspur 1,148, Kullu 1,131, Hamirpur 1,124, Chamba 1,070, Lahaul-Spiti 296, and Kinnaur 263.

