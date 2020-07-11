267 missing saroops: SGPC emergency meeting today

Under fire over the 267 missing ‘saroops’ of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called an emergency meeting of its executive committee on Sunday.

The decision to hold the meeting was taken on Friday after a delegation of SGPC members, including Kiranjot Kaur and Sewa Singh Sekhwan, met Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and urged him to order an independent probe rather than having it investigated by SGPC members. Sources said the jathedar is now planning to hand over the probe to retired Sikh judges to ensure a fair probe.

SGPC senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Mehta said, “The 267 missing saroops will be the sole agenda of the meeting.”

Some sources also said a resolution could be passed regarding the CBI’s plea against the investigation being conducted by the Special Investigation Team constituted by the Punjab government to probe sacrilege incidents in 2015. However, no functionary of the gurdwara body confirmed it.