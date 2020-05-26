27 govt schools, colleges in Ludhiana to get solar power: Punjab minister

Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Monday said solar panels will be installed in 25 government schools and two government colleges under the Ludhiana Smart City Project.

He said these schools and colleges will be fully powered by solar energy which will not only lead to saving money, but will also contribute towards sustainable development.

The cabinet minister visited Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, and ongoing projects of Sidhwan Canal Waterfront Project and Leisure Valley in BRS Nagar along with mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman Raman Balasubramaniam, Ludhiana (west) sub-divisional magistrate Amrinder Singh Malhi, district education officer Swaranjit Kaur.

He said the installation of solar panels at Government Senior Secondary School in Haibowal Kalan had started on Monday.

He said the total cost of the project was around Rs 4.3 crore and 803 KW of energy will be produced when the project was completed.

He said the solar plants will produce 10.5 lakh electricity units each year saving around Rs 62 lakh.

Ashu said the solar panels will have a life of 25 years and the installation cost will be recovered in 5 years.

While supervising the ongoing work at the Leisure Valley opposite to DAV Public School in BRS Nagar and Sidhwan Canal Waterfront Project, the minister issued necessary instructions to the officials.

He said the Sidhwan Canal Waterfront Project envisages development of the stretch along the Sidhwan canal, from Pakhowal Road till Ludhiana MC Zone D office near Ferozepur Road, as an open public space for residents.

The total cost of this project is Rs 4.75crore. The total length of the stretch is approximately 1,100 metres and the width is around 20-22 metres. In the second phase, the stretch from Pakhowal Road to Dugri Road will be developed.

He said four Leisure Valleys were being developed in Ludhiana (west) constituency for people to enjoy greenery and maintain fitness.

He said near DAV Public School, the Leisure Valley will be around 1.5 km in length (from opposite DAV Public School till railway crossing near Pakhowal Road) and will cost around Rs 3crore.

He said the area near DAV Public School was being used as a garbage dump, but the plot will soon be transformed into a green belt.

The MC had also constructed rainwater recharging well there, he added.

The project near DAV Public School was designed by former students of the horticulture department of Punjab Agricultural University and will have features, including modern infrastructure, badminton courts, benches, canopies, imported grass, plants and lighting.