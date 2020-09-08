Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 27-year-old from Thane district says triple talaq over phone, case registered

27-year-old from Thane district says triple talaq over phone, case registered

In the third such case in Shanti Nagar in Bhiwandi, the police on Sunday booked a man for giving his wife triple talaq over the phone. The family lives in Gaibir Nagar. The...

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 01:26 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

In the third such case in Shanti Nagar in Bhiwandi, the police on Sunday booked a man for giving his wife triple talaq over the phone.

The family lives in Gaibir Nagar. The complainant, 24, got married three years ago. In her complaint, she said, she was constantly harassed by her in-laws and husband for special gifts from her family. She had gone to her parents’ house a month ago.

An officer from Shanti Nagar police station said,” The accused, Khalid Husain Shaikh, 27, called her on Sunday and started to abuse her and later gave her talaq.”

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code 323, 504 and The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, Section 4.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Sep 07, 2020 22:55 IST
Past midnight, China claims to have taken countermeasures to India’s ‘military provocation’
Sep 08, 2020 02:11 IST
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Sep 07, 2020 21:43 IST
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Sep 07, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

BJP worker shot in south Bengal, party blames Trinamool Congress
Sep 08, 2020 02:57 IST
Covid-19 lockdown fatigue driving opening of businesses
Sep 08, 2020 02:55 IST
Demo classes for board students start at Sonepat’s govt school
Sep 08, 2020 02:48 IST
2 Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana, hours after setting off landmine
Sep 08, 2020 02:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.