27-year-old Ludhiana man ends life, leaves suicide note on video

Claims harassment by wife and in-laws, who have been booked for abetment to suicide, say police.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 27-year-old man ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance at Gonsla village, Khanna, on Tuesday.

Police said before taking the extreme step, the man recorded a video on his mobile phone, accusing his wife and in-laws of driving him to end his life.

The Samrala police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against his wife and in-laws following the statement of the deceased’s brother.

The complainant stated that his brother married a woman from Ratanhedi village a year ago. Soon after their wedding, his wife and in-laws had started harassing him.

ASI Gurdeep Singh said they will arrest the accused soon.

