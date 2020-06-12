27-year-old techie, 32-year-old veterinarian killed in two cases of road mishap in Mohali

In the first case, an unidentified woman driver was booked, and in the second case the truck driver was identified and booked. (HT FILE)

A 27-year-old man was killed in a road accident after his bike was hit by a speeding Swift car at a T-Point near primary school of Phase 2, Mohali, on Thursday late evening.

The deceased was identified as Satish Kumar, a resident of Maloya, who was working as a computer programmer.

According to the police, an unidentified woman who was driving the car brought the victim to PGIMER after the incident, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Inspector Manphul Singh, station house officer, Phase 1, said, “The woman will be arrested soon. At present, we have registered the case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC against her.”

32-YEAR-OLD VETERINARIAN KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP

A 32-year-old veterinary doctor was killed in a road mishap on Chunni-Sirhind road, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Dr Gursharan Singh, who was posted at Chunni Kalan village of Mohali and was a resident of Sector 67 here.

The police said on Wednesday late evening, while he was returning back from work, the doctor’s car rammed into a truck. He was rushed to PGIMER where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police in-charge Iqbal Mohammad said the truck driver has been identified as Parvinder Singh and will be arrested soon. The family of the deceased who live in Canada have been informed and they will arrive on Sunday, he added. The postmortem will be conducted thereafter.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code.