27-year-old undertrial ends life in Amritsar jail

According to the jail officials, Baljit had been lodged in the jail since January this year. They said he had been booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her for mar­riage) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:12 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

AMRITSAR A 27-year-old inmate allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a bathroom of a barrack in Amritsar central jail on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Baljit Singh of Teda village in Ajnala subdivision.

According to the jail officials, Baljit had been lodged in the jail since January this year. They said he had been booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her for mar­riage) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The officials said Baljit’s fellow inmates found him hanging in the barrack’s bathroom in the morning. The undertrial used a rope to hang himself from an iron grill in the bathroom.



Jail superintendent Arshdeep Singh Gill said the inmates with the help of the jail staff rescued the victim from the bathroom. “The doctors in the jail provided him oxygen as he was still breathing. He died later on way to the Amritsar civil hospital,” he said.

He added that the body of the deceased was handed over to his family after postmortem.

A jail official, who didn’t wish to be named, said the victim had filed a bail application in a local court, which was rejected recently.

