Sections
Home / Cities / 270kg ganja recovered, two held from Jind

270kg ganja recovered, two held from Jind

Two persons were arrested and 270kg ganja was recovered from their possession in Jind’s Kila Zafargarh on Tuesday, police said.The accused have been identified as Kamal...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 01:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two persons were arrested and 270kg ganja was recovered from their possession in Jind’s Kila Zafargarh on Tuesday, police said.

The accused have been identified as Kamal alias Bholu and Ajay, both from Jind district.

Detective team in-charge Inspector Samarjeet said they seized 270kg ganja from a truck coming towards Jind side and arrested two persons.

“During questioning, the accused confessed that they brought the ganja from Vishakapatam and were planning to supply it to various parts of Jind. We have booked them under the NDPS Act and started investigating the role of other accused in this case,” he added.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Flu season will be a test run for the US’s biggest-ever vaccine campaign
Aug 19, 2020 02:20 IST
Players from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal get lion’s share in national sports awards
Aug 19, 2020 02:18 IST
What IIP numbers tell us about industrial activity in lockdown
Aug 19, 2020 02:05 IST
Centre talks of keeping SYL canal ready as Punjab, Haryana stick to their stands
Aug 19, 2020 01:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.