28 booked for lockdown violations in Ludhiana

Coming down heavily against lockdown violators, the city police booked 28 people in 18 different cases on Thursday.

In the first incident, the police have arrested Sumit Narula of Pakhowal road for roaming beyond permissible hours. While Gurpreet Singh of Sector 32, Chandigarh was arrested for opening his store after 8 pm. Jai Singh of 33 Futta road was arrested for opening liquor vend and selling liquor beyond permissible hours. Deepak Sharma of Chandar Nagar was also found selling liquor after 8 pm.

The police have also booked eight unidentified men for creating ruckus in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar on Thursday. A shopkeeper of New Kundanpuri was also arrested for operating beyond permissible hours.

Mobile shop owner Ashish Kumar and tea-stall owner Deepak were also arrested for violating lockdown norms. Vicky Kumar, Lala Kumar of Jodhan, and Prem Kumar of Moti Bagh Colony arrested for serving eatable beyond permissible hours at 200 Futta road.

Others were also booked for violating lockdown norms.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said that the police will continue to take action against lockdown violators.

The police have already collected a fine of ₹1.14 crore from 27,700 people since the lockdown was imposed in the region.