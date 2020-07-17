Sections
Home / Cities / 28 booked for lockdown violations in Ludhiana

28 booked for lockdown violations in Ludhiana

The police have already collected a fine of ₹1.14 crore from 27,700 people since the lockdown was imposed in the region

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Coming down heavily against lockdown violators, the city police booked 28 people in 18 different cases on Thursday.

In the first incident, the police have arrested Sumit Narula of Pakhowal road for roaming beyond permissible hours. While Gurpreet Singh of Sector 32, Chandigarh was arrested for opening his store after 8 pm. Jai Singh of 33 Futta road was arrested for opening liquor vend and selling liquor beyond permissible hours. Deepak Sharma of Chandar Nagar was also found selling liquor after 8 pm.

The police have also booked eight unidentified men for creating ruckus in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar on Thursday. A shopkeeper of New Kundanpuri was also arrested for operating beyond permissible hours.

Mobile shop owner Ashish Kumar and tea-stall owner Deepak were also arrested for violating lockdown norms. Vicky Kumar, Lala Kumar of Jodhan, and Prem Kumar of Moti Bagh Colony arrested for serving eatable beyond permissible hours at 200 Futta road.



Others were also booked for violating lockdown norms.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said that the police will continue to take action against lockdown violators.

The police have already collected a fine of ₹1.14 crore from 27,700 people since the lockdown was imposed in the region.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

YCMH counselling centre provides a healing touch to mental health during pandemic
Jul 17, 2020 21:39 IST
Retired army man rushed to PGI with bullet injury
Jul 17, 2020 21:37 IST
‘India is among five nations with the lowest G20 carbon ‘food-print’
Jul 17, 2020 21:35 IST
Vettel fastest in rain-soaked 2nd practice for Hungarian Grand Prix
Jul 17, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.