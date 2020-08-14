Sections
Home / Cities / ₹28-crore fraud: Jammu court sends accused to five-day police remand

₹28-crore fraud: Jammu court sends accused to five-day police remand

The accused had been absconding for more than eight years and was finally arrested in Mohali on August 12.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 20:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The accused is involved in three different criminal cases, besides a money laundering charge. (Representational photo)

A local court here on Friday sent a fraudster, who is also a murder accused, to five-day police remand to get more leads in the investigation of a high profile case.

Involved in ₹28-crore fraud, the accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Channi Himmat here.

The Jammu crime branch had moved an application before the additional sessions court here to seek police remand of the notorious fraudster and prime accused, who was arrested by the crime branch from Mohali, Punjab, on August 12.

The accused had been absconding for more than eight years to evade arrest in case under sections 406, 409, 420, 468, 471, 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code registered at the Gandhi Nagar police station in Jammu.



“The accused had gone into hiding along with his wife and family. During investigation, it had come to the fore that he had fled to the US and Australia in this duration after transferring a huge amount of money to these countries and had also acquired property and business there,” said an official spokesperson.

Gurdeep is also involved in three different criminal cases registered at the police stations in Channi Himmat, Batote (Ramban district), besides a money laundering case, he added.

The court observed that the offence attributed to the accused is heinous and non-bailable and allowed his remand to police custody for five days so that further evidence of involvement of Gurdeep and others is collected.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Face of Centre’s coronavirus briefings, Lav Agarwal tests Covid-19 positive
Aug 14, 2020 21:13 IST
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
Aug 14, 2020 21:06 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day and all the latest news
Aug 14, 2020 21:01 IST
AR Rahman, Raveena wish SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery
Aug 14, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.