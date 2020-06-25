28-year-old Ludhiana man feared drowned in canal, kin allege murder

A 28-year-old youth is feared to have drowned while taking a bath in the canal near Khanpur village on Wednesday.

Police said the youth, Mandeep Singh of Gagan Nagar, Daba, went to the canal with his four friends, who claimed that he lost his balance in the water and drowned.

However, Mandeep’s family alleged that his friends murdered him and dumped the body in the canal, as his clothes, recovered near the canal, had traces of blood on them.

The Daba police have pressed in divers to trace the missing youth.

Mandeep’s brother Shamsher Singh told the police that one of his friends had bought a motorcycle against his name, but was not paying the EMIs. Therefore, Mandeep had been asking his friend to pay the EMIs or surrender the vehicle, which may be behind the incident, he alleged.

Inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO at Daba police station, said divers were working to trace Mandeep.