284 new Covid cases in J&K, one fatality

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 284 fresh coronavirus infections and one death, pushing the total case count in the UT to 1,19,628 and fatalities to 1,861. After many months, Jammu witnessed zero deaths.

Officials said 140 people tested positive and one succumbed to the virus in Kashmir and while 144 cases were reported in Jammu division.

They said that 1,14,354 people have recovered in the UT so far after 409 patients were discharged, taking the recovery rate to 95.50 percent. There are 3,414 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 36.67 lakh.

A total of 1,175 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 686 in Jammu.

In terms of fatalities, December has already recorded 166 deaths while cases so far this month have reached 9,120 at 380 average cases per day.

There were 15,434 infections in November as compared to 19,619 cases in October. The month of September had recorded a steep rise in cases to reach 37,372 from 17,339 infections in August.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 24,996 cases and 444 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 23,339 cases and 350 deaths.

Till date, 8.61 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 17,687 in home quarantine, 3,414 in isolation, and 27,858 under home surveillance. Besides, 8.11 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.