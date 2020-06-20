29 test positive for Covid-19 in Himchal; tally rises to 656

Twenty-nine more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in state to 656.

Eleven cases were reported in Hamirpur district, four each in Kangra, Shimla and Solan, three in Una, two in Sirmaur, and one in Kullu.

Hamirpur deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said that the new cases have been reported from Hamirpur, Barsar and Sujanpur subdivisions. These include two women, two children and seven men. Seven people had returned from Delhi and one from Jhansi, while three are primary contacts of a covid patient.

In Kangra, four people – three women and a man – have tested positive. Two Delhi returned persons, a woman and a man from Indora and Jawali subdivision were tested positive. Two women, both primary contacts of a covid patient, were tested positive in Jaisingpur subdivision, said Kangra DC Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.

In Solan, three primary contacts of a covid positive including the ex-pradhan of Gullerwala panchayat, have tested positive. One case has been reported from Nalagarh area.

Four cases reported were in Shimla including an Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) jawan, who had returned from Rajasthan. One case was detected late on Saturday evening.

A Delhi-returned man and a woman with travel history to Gurugram were also tested positive. Sirmaur cases include an employee of a private company and a primary contact of a covid patient. One case was reported in Kullu. The 26-year-old man had returned from Delhi and was under institutional quarantine. Three cases were reported in Una and one in Bilaspur late on Saturday evening.

232 ACTIVE CASES IN STATE

At present, there are 232 active cases in state; 405 have recovered; eleven migrated, and six have succumbed to the disease.

Till date, Himachal has recorded 656 cases. As many as 326 cases have been recorded in June.

Kangra is worst-hit district with 170 cases followed by Hamirpur with 166 cases. Una has recorded a total of 80 cases; Solan 74 cases, Chamba 43, Bilaspur 31, Sirmaur and Shimla 30 each, Mandi 23, Kullu five and Kinnaur three cases. Eleven of the 12 districts in Himachal are affected by Covid-19. Lahaul-Spiti is the only corona-free district so far.