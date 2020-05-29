Sections
29 ventilators worth ₹3 crore given to hospitals

The ventilators are being delivered to the Thane health department for use across several hospitals in Maharashtra

Updated: May 29, 2020 01:02 IST

The equipment being handed over.

In a boost for the state to fight against Covid-19, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is providing 29 ventilators worth ₹3 crore to government hospitals in Maharashtra.

The ventilators are being delivered to the Thane health department for use across several hospitals in the state. While three neonatal ventilators and two AR 100C ventilators have been delivered recently, a batch of five Philips ventilators was delivered on Thursday. The remaining ventilators will be delivered over the next few days.

In early May, HUL had donated 5,000 sets of PPEs, 20,000 N95 masks, 2,00,000 gloves, 112 pulse oximeter and 28 oxygen concentrators worth more than ₹2 crore to the state public health department. HUL will also donate seven high-flow nasal cannula ventilators worth ₹17 lakh to Nair Hospital in Mumbai in the coming week.

