3,000-car parking to come up at Nabi Karim metro station

3,000-car parking to come up at Nabi Karim metro station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will develop this parking facility in the densely populated area.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man photographs Delhi Metro yellow line trains parked at Khyber Pass Metro Depot, in New Delhi. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)

A multilevel car parking for more than 3,000 cars will come up at Old Delhi’s Nabi Karim metro station as part of Metro’s Phase-IV expansion.

“The car parking facility will be a part of an integrated station complex at Nabi Karim. While an interchange facility for the Janakpuri West -RK Ashram Marg Metro corridor and the proposed Inderlok -Indraprastha corridor of Phase 4 will be underground, a six-storey car parking facility along with a three-storey commercial complex will be constructed above the station. The parking facility will be fully automated,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

DMRC managing director Mangu Singh and north corporation commissioner Gyanesh Bharti signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday.



DMRC officials said Metro will construct the integrated substructure for the station and the north corporation will construct the super structure for the parking as well as commercial facilities through its concessionaire. “They will operate and maintain the parking facility and the commercial block,” said Dayal.

Lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal, who attended the event via video-conferencing, said a joint monitoring team of the north corporation and DMRC should monitor the project and ensure it is complete on time.

North Mayor Jai Prakash said, “Residents of the Walled City would benefit from the project once it is completed. This project would speed up development work in old Delhi. This facility will reduce parking-related problems in Nabi Karim area.”

The Metro station, a DMRC official said, will consist of four underground levels. “The surface of the building will have ground floor plus eight floors. The ground and two floors will be used for commercial purposes and the remaining will be utilised for parking. The project would be developed in a 26,198 sqm area owned by North DMC at Idgah Road Sadar Bazar,” Bharti said.

