3,521 fresh Covid cases, 56 deaths reported in Pune district on Wednesday

Pune: On Friday, Pune district reported 3,521 fresh Covid-19 cases, with 56 deaths related to the infection, as per the state health department.

Currently, Pune district has a total of 2.77 lakh Covid cases, with 59,461 active cases.

A total of 2.12 lakh patients have recovered, with the death toll for the district at 5,535.

Pune rural reported 1,162 new cases taking the final count to 57,068. As per the state health department, Pune rural recorded 27 deaths on Friday, taking the death toll to 1,157.

As per the Pune municipal corporation’s data released on Friday, Pune city reported 1,553 new cases, taking its total count to 1,49,187. A total of 19 virus-related deaths takes the PMC death toll to 3,374.

The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation reported 806 new cases and 10 virus-related deaths on Friday, taking its final count to 71,687, with the death toll at 1,003.

The state health department reported that 19,592 patients were discharged across the state on Friday, taking the final discharged count to 9,92,806. The state’s recovery rate is 76.33%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.67%. Currently, 19,29,572 persons are in home quarantine and 32,747 are in institutional quarantine.