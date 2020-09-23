Sections
3 arrested for setting woman on fire in UP

Following a dispute with the family members of the deceased, identified as Shraddha, the three accused allegedly set her ablaze after pouring kerosene over her.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Sultanpur

Police said the families of the deceased and accused had an ongoing dispute which started in June, following which a complaint was lodged by each side and two FIRs were registered.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old woman who was burnt alive following a dispute between two families in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district late on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

She was rushed to a hospital in Lucknow and died during treatment, said deputy superintendent of police Vijay Mall Yadav.

According to Yadav, before succumbing to her injuries, the woman named the three alleged assailants.

The deceased’s father, Pradeep Singh, was also arrested in connection with the matter then.

