3 booked for abetting 56-year-old man’s suicide

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three persons were booked after a 56-year-old man committed suicide at his residence in NRI colony on Randhawa road in Kharar on Friday, police said.

According to Kharar City station house officer (SHO) Bhagwant Singh, the man left a suicide note wherein he accused one of ‘friends’ of pressuring him into registering a piece of land worth ₹49 lakh in his name. The Kharar man had reportedly bought the property from one Raghubir Singh of Bassi Pathana.

“We have booked his friend and two other persons under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC on the statement of the man’s wife,” the SHO said.

Investigating officer ASI Prem Chand said the man’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy.

