3 booked for power bill fraud worth ₹5 lakh in Ambala

The police here on Tuesday booked three authorised retailers for committing fraud of about Rs 5.14 lakh, on the complaint of a director of a private firm tasked with collecting electricity bills from the consumers for the UHBVN (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam).

Director of the firm EPay Infoserve, Kiranpal Singh of Sanjauli village of Panipat district lodged a complaint against three authorised Ambala-based retailers identified as Mohit Gulati of Shivpuri Colony, Ambala Cantt, Puneet Kumar of Palam Vihar Colony, Ambala Cantt, and Ravi Kumar of Milap Nagar Nanhera, Ambala.

Kiranpal alleged that all three conspired to commit the crime and defrauded an amount of Rs 5,14,388 from the firm after forging signatures of the electricity consumers of UHBVN and the amount was paid by the consumers as electricity bills.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Mahesh Nagar police station on Tuesday, police said.