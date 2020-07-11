Sections
3 booked for uploading 22-year-old woman’s video on porn site

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 01:25 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

rAfter a video of a 22-year-old woman, in which she was seeing getting intimate with her male friend, went viral on social media and was later uploaded on a porn site, the Kharghar police booked three people in the case.

According to the woman’s complaint, on Wednesday afternoon, she accidentally streamed the video on a multimedia messaging app, following which the accused allegedly recorded the clip and circulated it.

The complainant is a Kharghar resident, who gained popularity from her videos uploaded on an app that is now banned by the government. Around 2.3 million people follow the complainant on her social media account, owing to which the video was circulated widely, the police said.

An officer from Kharghar police station said, “Around 2pm, one of her friends called her and informed her about the clip, which was seen on her account. The video was online for more than two hours, during which, at least 100 people viewed it. By the time the woman managed to delete the video from her account, seven people already recorded it. Later, two men messaged her on another social media site and threatened to circulate the video on WhatsApp.”



The woman named both the people – one of them runs a photography page on the app, the police said. The police will investigate if these two people played any role in circulating the video clip.

She also informed the police that someone uploaded the clip on a porn site, as well as on an online video streaming site.

The three are booked under the Information Technology Act for violating the woman’s privacy and transmitting a material containing a sexually explicit act. Kharghar police are also taking assistance of the cybercrime cell of the Navi Mumbai crime branch to trace the accused.

“Based on our investigation, we registered a case against three people following the woman’s complaint. We are in the process of technical analysis to establish the identity of the people she has named,” said Pradip Tidar, senior inspector from Kharghar police station.

