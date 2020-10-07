Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 3 bookies held for online betting on IPL matches in Palghar near Mumbai

3 bookies held for online betting on IPL matches in Palghar near Mumbai

The local crime branch (LCB) of Palghar police arrested three bookies, Jinesh Punamiya, 34, Irfan Shaikh, 34, and Shahbaaz Khan, 36, for their alleged involvement in an online...

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:37 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The local crime branch (LCB) of Palghar police arrested three bookies, Jinesh Punamiya, 34, Irfan Shaikh, 34, and Shahbaaz Khan, 36, for their alleged involvement in an online cricket betting racket in Dahanu on Tuesday night.

“We acted on a tip-off and raided a medical shop in Dahanu belonging to Punamiya. We found that the accused had been allegedly accepting bets for the Tuesday night T-20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL),” said Ravindra Naik, inspector, LCB, Palghar.

The three accused had been accepting and placing bets on apps and websites on their smartphones. Police have seized the phones and numerous SIM cards from them. The three accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1985 and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1987. A total of ₹1.25 lakh in bets were placed for the IPL match using the app which the trio had downloaded after paying ₹1 lakh for the user ID and password, said Naik.

In Dahanu and Palghar, bookies have adopted high-tech means to place bets and settle accounts in a cashless mode via mobile applications and websites.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Oct 08, 2020 00:13 IST
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
Oct 07, 2020 23:00 IST
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Oct 07, 2020 23:47 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Oct 07, 2020 21:42 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 day 4: Nikki fights with Eijaz-Shehzad, calls Rubina ‘slow’
Oct 08, 2020 00:48 IST
SRH vs KXIP Preview: Similar strengths and weaknesses in focus
Oct 08, 2020 00:38 IST
SRH Predicted XI vs KXIP - Fifth bowler conundrum for Sunrisers
Oct 08, 2020 00:30 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case drug link: All offences under NDPS Act are non-bailable, says Bombay HC
Oct 08, 2020 00:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.