3 cops held by Kapurthala police for violating curfew to purchase drugs

3 cops held by Kapurthala police for violating curfew to purchase drugs

Posted in Jalandhar, accused confessed that are drug addicts and had gone to Kapurthala village to buy drugs

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:33 IST

By Jatinder Mahal,

At a time when the police personnel are being hailed as corona warriors for fighting against Covid-19, three cops have been arrested by the Kapurthala police for violating curfew in order to purchase drugs.

The accused were posted in Jalandhar and they had gone to Lakhan Kalan village in Kapurthala district on April 3 for purchasing drugs.

The cops have been identified as constable Dyal Singh and constable Jagjeet Singh, posted at PAP Jalandhar, and constable Germanjeet Singh Pattar, posted in commissionarate Jalandhar.

A video of the incident had gone viral on the social media, causing embarrassment to the police department as the cops were in uniform.



In the video, some locals are seen questioning the cops. On being cornered, the cops try to enter into their car parked nearby and a syringe falls from the pocket of one of the cops. Locals later find drugs in their possession.

Inquiry officer and sub-inspector Avtar Singh of sadar police station, Kapurthala said, “We managed to trace them as surname Pattar was written on the badge of one of the cops. Later, he identified the other two cops. They were also nabbed. The trio confessed that they were drug addicts and had gone to Kapurthala village to purchase drugs.”

The accused were booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 270 (rash driving) of the IPC, the Disaster Management Act and NDPS.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused have been suspended and further inquiry is on.

