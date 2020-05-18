3 deaths, 10 fresh cases in Punjab, tally reaches 2,059

Three persons found infected with the coronavirus died while 10, including a 30-year-old junior resident doctor of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, were tested positive for the disease in Punjab on Monday, taking the state’s death toll to 38 and the number of confirmed cases to 2,059.

In Kapurthala, a 50-year-old, man from Bagria village succumbed to the disease at the civil hospital. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jalandhar and was shifted to the civil hospital with influenza-like symptoms on Saturday.

His sample was taken on Sunday and he was diagnosed with the virus in the report that came on Monday. He passed away a few hours later.

The district has reported 33 cases, including three deaths.

A 35-year-old man from Hoshiarpur district’s Tanda sub-division died at a private hospital in Jalandhar on Sunday evening. He was being treated for some kidney-related complications, the health officials said.

The patient, Lakhwinder Singh, was admitted to the Jalandhar hospital on May 16 and his swab sample was sent for examination the same day. The test report came after his death.

Also, two persons of Sotla village in the district, who recently returned from Dubai and were under quarantine, tested positive for the virus.



Pathankot man tested -ve twice

A Covid 19 patient (42) from Pathankot, who was under treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, breathed his last on Monday morning. The patient, who had been suffering from tuberculosis and related problems, had tested negative for the coronavirus twice a few days ago.

Dr Shiv Charan, the head of the medicine department at GMCH, said, “The patient was earlier tested positive for Covid-19 and was also suffering from TB. He was severely ill when referred to GMCH. On May 16 and 17, he was tested negative for Covid-19 in two consecutive tests.”



GMCH junior doc

under observation

The GMCH junior resident doctor, who belongs to Sirsa district in Haryana, was deputed in the surgery department and also helped doctors in treating Covid-19 patients.

He was quarantined after he complained of cough and fever last week. His swab samples were taken and sent for testing. “The junior doctor is stable now. We are tracing other doctors who have come in his contact and will collect their samples for testing,” said civil surgeon Jugal Kishore.

This is the second incident of a GMC staff member getting infected.



9-year-old among 2

infected in Faridkot

In Faridkot district, two persons, including a nine-year-old, who returned from Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded, tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 62.

“Both are asymptomatic. They were among Hazur Sahib returnees whose fresh swab samples were sent for testing after results of their previous samples were reported inconclusive,” civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said.

Two cases each in

Jalandhar, Patiala

Two men, a 28-years-old of Nahal village and 39-year-old of Chak village, who returned from Dubai, tested positive for Covid-19 in Jalandhar district on Monday.

A total of 214 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, reported in the district so far. Of the 5,949 samples collected in the district, 5,263 tested negative while results of 289 are still awaited, a health official said.

Besides, three doctors, who were tested positive in Jalandhar, recovered from the disease on Monday.

A 24-year-old man from Gandhi Colony and a 30-year-old from Shiv Colony, who returned from Maharashtra were tested positive in Rajpura town of Patiala district. They were shifted to the Government Rajindera Hospital and their contact tracing was on. Samples of six of their family members were taken.

Also, a 50-year-old woman from Thikriwal village in Gurdaspur district tested positive for the disease after she came in contact with her 82-year- old father-in-law, a Covid-19 patient, who was receiving treatment in Ludhiana. She was admitted to the community health centre in Dhariwal.

(Inputs from Amritsar, Faridkot, Jalandhar, Patiala and Gurdaspur)