3 doctors suspended over death of differently-abled student in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday suspended three doctors alleged to be responsible for the death of a differently-abled Class 10 student in Srinagar last week.

“Taking action against those held responsible for death of the student, the Jammu and Kashmir government suspended three members of the district medical board in Srinagar along with a Class-4 employee,” said a government spokesman on Sunday evening.

The student, Suhaib Ahmad, who was suffering from muscular dystrophy, had died after being denied a scribe by the J&K Board of School Education to write for his Class 10 exam in view of his inability to write the paper himself due to his poor health.

“Sister and mother of the deceased approached the Medical Board on November 17, and requested that the victim be examined in a vehicle parked outside the exam centre due to his severe disability and lack of facilities at the centre. But he was not attended. When he felt breathless, doctors rushed to him and referred him to a hospital wherein he was declared brought dead,” the recommendation letter for suspension of the board members read.

No health worker or doctor had reportedly accompanied them up to hospital. The board members placed under suspension include SDH Ganderbal consultant physician Dr Neelofar, Leper Hospital medical officer Dr Shuja Rashid, and Government Gousia Hospital Srinagar ophthalmologist Dr Farhan Bashir, besides nursing orderly Ghulam Hassan.

The suspension order has come after advisor to lieutenant-governor, Farooq Khan, who is in-charge of social welfare department, had asked for a report from SWD principal secretary after a video surfaced on the social media in which a girl hailing from Chanapora in Srinagar alleged that her brother died at the door of Well Mission Health Centre Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar due to “negligence and unbecoming behaviour of the medical board doctors and staff.”

He has asked authorities of the education department to take strict action against the officers and staff concerned at BOSE who are at fault in the death of the student.