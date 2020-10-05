Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 3 farmers booked as BSF jawan gets injured from illegal electric fence

3 farmers booked as BSF jawan gets injured from illegal electric fence

AMRITSAR Police have booked three farmers after a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan suffered an electric shock when he was patrolling across the barbed fence along the zero line on...

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 18:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

AMRITSAR Police have booked three farmers after a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan suffered an electric shock when he was patrolling across the barbed fence along the zero line on India-Pakistan border near Khayala village. The jawan is in hospital and the doctors have advised him two weeks’ rest, the BSF said.

Police said jawan Shubam (28) came in contact with an electric wire that was installed by the accused farmers on the fringe of their farmland to save the crop from stray animals, on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Ajit Singh, Gopal Singh (both brothers) and Mehal Singh, all of Khayala Kalan village. The case has been registered under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhindi Saida police station that falls under the Ajnala sub-division.

Assistant commandant of the BSF’s 22-batallion Ravi Kumar Godhra told the police that the accused own farmland across the fence. “The accused had installed a live electric wire using an illegal power connection from a nearby transformer to keep away the stray animals. On Sunday, our jawan was patrolling in the area when he got entangled with the wire. The other personnel deployed at the border somehow managed to save the jawan using sticks and butts of the guns. The jawan is in hospital and the doctors have advised him two weeks’ rest.”

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karnail Singh said raids were on to nab the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Oct 05, 2020 18:09 IST
10 per cent of world’s people may have been infected with coronavirus: WHO
Oct 05, 2020 18:46 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Kohli’s RCB bowl against DC
Oct 05, 2020 19:03 IST
Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge at home; army is also target
Oct 05, 2020 18:12 IST

latest news

Where reforms and federalism clash | Opinion
Oct 05, 2020 19:00 IST
By elevating labour rights to human rights, the SC opens a door
Oct 05, 2020 18:59 IST
Where India stands on peace in Afghanistan | Opinion
Oct 05, 2020 18:58 IST
Unravelling the Bihar puzzle | HT Editorial
Oct 05, 2020 18:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.