3 from Panvel held for stealing temple donations, bikes

Three men from Panvel were arrested by the Khandeshwar police on last week for raiding at least three temple donation boxes and stealing bikes during the lockdown. The accused...

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:45 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

Three men from Panvel were arrested by the Khandeshwar police on last week for raiding at least three temple donation boxes and stealing bikes during the lockdown. The accused were held with the four stolen bikes and the donation boxes, totally valued at ₹85,500.

According to Khandeshwar police, the three accused have been as identified as Santosh Chavan, 26, Suraj Devre, 20, and Akash Gade, 20. All three men have criminal records with multiple cases of theft.

“During the investigation, we discovered that the men had stolen from at least three temples’ donation boxes. The men would steal scooters, then raid temples at night and decamp with the donation boxes. Based on CCTV footage, the men were nabbed from Panvel,” said Vaibhavkumar Ronge, sub-inspector at Khandeshwar police station.

The trio has been stealing from the jurisdictions of Khandeshwar and Panvel. Four scooters have been recovered from their possession. The men had parked the bikes near the railway tracks at Khandeshwar, which they planned to sell later.



The accused were arrested on Thursday from Panvel, where they stay in slum pockets. They have been booked for house break-in and theft in seven cases that have been solved with their arrests.

