3 held for driving away Haryana Roadways bus with 30 passengers

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for driving away a Haryana Roadways bus with 30 passengers on board from the Sirsa depot. The bus was about to leave from Sirsa bus stand...

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 01:08 IST

By Sunil Rahar,

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for driving away a Haryana Roadways bus with 30 passengers on board from the Sirsa depot. The bus was about to leave from Sirsa bus stand for Bani via Rania.

An alert conductor informed the police, who stopped the bus about 5km away from the bus stand.

As per the reports, the bus driver and conductor were away to get a gate pass when the trio took control of the vehicle.

The arrested accused are Pardeep and Lajpat of Mahendergarh and Sukhvinder of Sirsa. A probe has been launched in the matter.



Sirsa police spokesperson Surjeet Singh said three men boarded the bus around 1.30pm and drove away 10 minutes before the schedule.

“A roadways conductor, who was going home in the same bus, informed us following which we intercepted the vehicle and caught the accused. During questioning, Pradeep and Lajpat said they had to visit a village in Sirsa to make some urgent payments. As Sukhvinder was sitting near driver’s seat, they asked him when would the bus start. Sukhvinder told them he was the driver of bus, but he can’t drive as he was unwell. He asked one of them to drive. Sukhvinder is a habitual offender and at least six cases of theft are registered against him,” he added.

