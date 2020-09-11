3 held for killing 20-yr-old for gold chain, dumping body in Vasai creek

The Kasarvadavli police have arrested three persons for killing a 20-year-old man for his gold chain and dumping his body in Vasai Creek.

The police cracked the case while investigating into the missing complaint of the deceased.

All three accused – Dhanraj Tarude, 33, Krushna Ghodke, 23, Chandan Paswan, 20 – were friends with the deceased, Akshay Daki, 20.

On September 4, the police received a missing complaint of Daki from his family. The police tried to locate him at his friends’ place. However, when he was not found anywhere, the police formed teams to find the man.

A police official requesting anonymity said, “We got information that Daki would visit Pankhanda village on Ghodbunder Road with his friend Tarude. We tried to reach out to Tarude. However, his phone went unanswered. So, we went to Pankhanda village. We found Daki’s bike parked in this village and suspected the involvement of Tarude in Daki gone missing.

“During investigation, we got information of an auto-rickshaw driver whom Tarude had called on September 4 and asked to pick him up the following morning.”

Tarude met the auto driver around 5 am on September 5 with two huge empty drums and asked him to take him to Vasai Creek side. He allegedly stopped near some bushes near Pankhanda and brought a heavy gunny bag and put it inside the drum.

Police officials said, “He stopped the rickshaw on Ahmedabad highway and threw the gunny bag in the creek. Later, he asked the auto driver to drop him home.”

Senior police inspector Kishor Khairnar said, “Our team was sure that something was wrong with Tarude’s activities. We started looking for him and on September 7, arrested him from his house. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He allegedly murdered Daki for his 400 gram gold chain. He planned this murder well in advance with his brother Ghodke and friend Paswan.

“Accordingly, he called Daki near Pankhanda for a party. They strangulated him and later in the morning, Tarude threw his body in the creek. All the accused work as daily wage labourers and were struggling to find work for the last few days.”

The three were arrested for murder and remanded to police custody till September 15.