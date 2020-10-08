3 held with 2.20kg hashish worth ₹8.47 lakh from Mira Road near Mumbai

Sections
Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:42 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Mira Road police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and seized 2.2kg of hashish worth ₹8.47 lakh.

Senior inspector Sandip Kadam said, “We laid a trap near Riddhi Siddhi Hospital and caught the suspects who were carrying the contraband in their bags.”

The accused Nadeem Abdul Rahim Chougle, 27, Dawood Maqbool Ansari, 25, and Arshad Salauddin Khan, 26 have been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and are remanded in police custody, said Kadam.

“The seized contraband is valued at around ₹8.47 lakh. All accused hail from Mumbra and had come to Mira Road with a consignment. We are looking out for one more accomplice,” said Kadam.

In late September, a contractual worker Avinash Singh, 24, who also works at a Bhayander (East) quarantine centre was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai unit, with 2.040kg of charas. Singh was attached to a private housekeeping agency which had been contracted by the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to clean the quarantine centre located in the New Golden Nest area of Bhayander.

