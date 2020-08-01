Sections
Home / Cities / 3 held with opium worth ₹5 lakh from Kalyan

3 held with opium worth ₹5 lakh from Kalyan

In a major crackdown on the sale of drugs, the Bazarpeth police arrested three people at Durgadi fort premises in Kalyan (West) in the early hours of Thursday and seized 1.46kg...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:50 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

In a major crackdown on the sale of drugs, the Bazarpeth police arrested three people at Durgadi fort premises in Kalyan (West) in the early hours of Thursday and seized 1.46kg opium worth ₹5.22 lakh from the trio.

According to the police, the accused – Suresh Kumhar and Bharat Chaudhary, both 22 years, and Somaram Prajapati, 32, bought the drugs from Rajasthan. While Bhiwandi resident Kumhar works at a grocery store, Prajapati and Chaudhary are farmers from Rajasthan.

On Wednesday, Bazarpeth police officers received a tip-off about the three accused arriving in the city to sell the drug. Following this, the police laid a trap at at Durgadi fort around 3am on Thursday and nabbed them when the trio reached the area on a two-wheeler. On searching their belongings, the police found the contraband.

“One gram of the drug is sold for ₹500, the accused revealed,” said senior inspector Yashwant Chavan from Bazarpeth police station.



The three are booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. A Kalyan court remanded them to police custody till August 1.

“We will investigate how the racket is being operated in the city,” added Chavan.

