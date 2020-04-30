3 hurt in attack on police team in Hisar

A police team was reportedly attacked in Peeranwali village of Hisar late on Wednesday when it went to check illegal hooch production.

Among the injured are sub-inspector Satya Naryan and female constables Manjeet and Poonam. More than 50 persons of the village have been booked, while three have been arrested.

A police spokesperson said an IPS undergoing training at Sadar police station, Vikrant Singh, got a tip-off that villagers were involved in making hooch (illegal alcohol) in the village. A team was formed and sent to sweep the village.

He said some villagers pelted stones at the team of SI Satya Naryan.

The superintendent of police (SP), Hisar, Ganga Ram Punia said, “On Thursday morning, a team again visited the village and seized a large amount of lahaan. We have also booked more than 50 people for attacking a police party. Three persons have been arrested and further investigation is underway.”