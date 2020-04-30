Sections
Home / Cities / 3 hurt in attack on police team in Hisar

3 hurt in attack on police team in Hisar

A police team was reportedly attacked in Peeranwali village of Hisar late on Wednesday when it went to check illegal hooch production. Among the injured are sub-inspector Satya Naryan and female...

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hisar

A police team was reportedly attacked in Peeranwali village of Hisar late on Wednesday when it went to check illegal hooch production.

Among the injured are sub-inspector Satya Naryan and female constables Manjeet and Poonam. More than 50 persons of the village have been booked, while three have been arrested.

A police spokesperson said an IPS undergoing training at Sadar police station, Vikrant Singh, got a tip-off that villagers were involved in making hooch (illegal alcohol) in the village. A team was formed and sent to sweep the village.

He said some villagers pelted stones at the team of SI Satya Naryan.



The superintendent of police (SP), Hisar, Ganga Ram Punia said, “On Thursday morning, a team again visited the village and seized a large amount of lahaan. We have also booked more than 50 people for attacking a police party. Three persons have been arrested and further investigation is underway.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 23:25 IST
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
May 01, 2020 00:17 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Apr 30, 2020 22:36 IST
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Apr 30, 2020 23:00 IST

latest news

Lockdown blues: Private sports academies in Chandigarh struggle to cope with no income scenario
May 01, 2020 01:25 IST
Inmates, staff quarantined as Chandigarh shelter home’s sweeper tests positive
May 01, 2020 01:26 IST
Business hit, CITCO seeks ₹16cr from Chandigarh admn for salaries, bills
May 01, 2020 01:18 IST
Petition filed in HC to direct Governor to nominate Thackeray as MLC within three days
May 01, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.