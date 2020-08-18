3 ITBP men, 6 cops among 43 Covid cases in Panchkula

With 43 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, Panchkula district’s tally rose to 1,267.

Among those infected, there are three Indo Tibetan Border Police men and six personnel working at the office of Haryana director general of police.

Now, there are 398 active cases in the district, as 861 patients have been cured and eight have succumbed to the disease. According to the daily bulletin, 19 other “positive persons are being traced”.

Most cases on Tuesday were reported from Panchkula city. As many as nine surfaced in Sector 15, followed by four in Sector 8 and three each in Sectors 9, 10, 19, 20 and 21. A person each tested positive from Sectors 4, 17, 25 and 27 besides Sectors 4 and 5 of Mansa Devi Complex too.

Haryana DGP office closed for 2 days

After six cops tested positive, the office of Haryana director general of police located on the premises of police headquarters in Panchkula has been closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

“All officers are working from home and all urgent policing requirements of the state are being looked after,” stated a release.

With cases surfacing among staffers of Shiksha Sadan too, the Haryana secondary education department too has decided that all officers and staffers will work from home till August 21, with some exceptions for urgent work.

Admn to undertake aggressive sampling

Amid the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Haryana additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Rajeev Arora on Tuesday held a meeting with district officials and asked the health department to conduct more and more sampling, contact tracing and home isolations.

He said sampling should be conducted at community health centres, as many people avoid visiting bigger hospitals in the city for the fear of being stigmatised.

Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula, said the focus will be on aggressive sampling and more surveillance.

“The number of Covid-19 sample collection centres will be increased from nine to 19 from Wednesday. Also, we will conduct house-to-house surveillance once again, which will be followed by sampling of the high-risk population and those showing symptoms,” she said, adding that education and police departments will be involved in contact tracing as well.

Also, there are plans to use ambulances to collect samples from far-off villages and to increase the number of counsellors so that mental health issues of Covid-19 patients can be addressed.