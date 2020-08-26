Sections
3 killed as truck rams into Canter at Doraha near Punjab’s Ludhiana town

Canter driver braked suddenly on realising he had taken a wrong turn to southern bypass, leading to the accident

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Canter driver and two migrant women workers were killed in the accident at the southern bypass near Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Ludhiana: Three people were killed when a truck rammed into a Canter ferrying migrant workers and their families on the southern bypass in Doraha near Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The Canter driver and two women died on the spot, police said, adding five people were injured.

The Canter driver took the southern bypass by mistake and applied brakes on realising that he had taken a wrong turn. The truck coming from behind at a high speed rammed into the Canter, leading to the accident.

