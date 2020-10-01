Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 3 mobile phones, 20 tobacco packets seized from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

3 mobile phones, 20 tobacco packets seized from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

A special checking was conducted in the premises.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Three days after the arrest of a jail employee for possessing tobacco packets, the staff at the Ludhiana Central Jail recovered three mobile phones and another 20 packets of tobacco from two inmates during special checking on Wednesday night.

The accused have been identified as Varinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

They were booked on the statement of Pardyuman Kumar, assistant jail superintendent. In his complaint, Kumar said that while two mobile phones and 20 tobacco packets were found in possession of the two inmates, another abandoned phone was also recovered from the jail premises.

A case under Sections 42, 45 and 52-A of the Prison Act was lodged against the accused at the Division Number 7 police station.

On Sunday, a jail employee was arrested during a special checking for possessing tobacco packets that were allegedly meant to be supplied to inmates.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
Oct 02, 2020 00:29 IST
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
Oct 01, 2020 22:58 IST
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Oct 01, 2020 22:33 IST
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Oct 02, 2020 01:03 IST

latest news

Commuters hassled as Chandigarh borders sealed to stop protesters
Oct 02, 2020 01:42 IST
Chandigarh: Parole, interim bail of prisoners extended till Nov 10
Oct 02, 2020 01:32 IST
September’s GST revenue best of this fiscal as business activity picks up
Oct 02, 2020 01:31 IST
Making Chandigarh safe and secure my priority: SSP Chahal
Oct 02, 2020 01:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.