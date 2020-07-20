3 months after wife’s death, man among 4 booked for murder in Amritsar

Police said raids were on to nab the accused who are absconding. (Representational photo)

Three months after a 30-year-old woman died in mysterious circumstances at her in-laws’ home in New Gurnam Nagar in Amritsar, the police on Monday registered a murder case against her husband and his three family members.

Balwinder Kaur alias Kulwinder Kaur had died on April 21, following which the Division B police of Amritsar commissionerate initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), and her autopsy was done in Amritsar civil hospital.

Division B police SHO Gurwinder Singh said the autopsy report showed that the victim had died of strangulation, and subsequently a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC have been registered against the woman’s husband Tejinder Singh, his father Kulwant Singh, mother Kashmir Kaur and brother Arvinder Singh.

He said the victim’s father had already expressed doubts about daughter’s in-laws for her mysterious death. “She had been complaining to me about harassment by her in-laws over dowry demand,” the father said.

Police said raids were on to nab the accused who are absconding.