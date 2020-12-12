3 MP Covid-19 patients die after power cut interrupts oxygen supply, CM orders probe

The MP state government has ordered an inquiry in connection to the deaths of three Covid-19 patients whose conditions allegedly deteriorated after interruption in oxygen supply due to power cut in government-run Hamidia hospital in Bhopal on Friday evening, said an official.

The dead were identified as former corporator from Bhopal, Akbar Khan, 67, Babulal, 70, and Mohammad Khalil, 70.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday morning ordered an inquiry in the matter.

Bhopal division commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat suspended a public works department sub-engineer as electricity generator tripped within 10 minutes after the power cut.

A show-cause notice has also been served to the dean of Gandhi Medical College and superintendent of Hamidia hospital said the commissioner.

According to a doctor of the hospital, 11 patients, including Khan, Babulal and Mohammad Khalil were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Also read: All farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify

“Some of them were on ventilators while some were getting oxygen through high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) machine but after a power cut, the oxygen supply got interrupted as the HFNC didn’t have any power back-up. Even, the ventilators stopped working after a few minutes due to low power back-up. The condition of patients deteriorated and the on-duty doctors provided oxygen to them through Ambu bags. But three of them died after a few hours. The electricity supply was restored after two hours,” said a doctor who didn’t wish to be named.

Akbar Khan’s brother Mehmood Khan said, “My brother was recovering from the disease but mismanagement of the hospital claimed his life.”

However, Bhopal division commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat said, “According to an initial inquiry report, there is a three-level system of power supply in Hamidia hospital. If the power supply is snapped from an electricity office, the hospital has generators as a power backup system. If the power backup system also fails, all the important machines, including ventilators, have inbuilt batteries which provide power backup of 2 to 4 hours.”

“The power was resumed in two hours. It is wrong to blame the power cut for the deaths of Covid 19 patients. An on-duty doctor Tahir Ali was present in the ward and he checked every machine was working. However, the action was taken against sub-engineer as power backup system of the hospital failed due to technical glitch,” he added.

Hamidia hospital superintendent Dr ID Chaurasiya said, “Akbar Khan was suffering from many diseases including cardiac problem, diabetes and high blood pressure. He died due to comorbidities. The other patients also died of the same reasons.”

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said, “The death of three patients is very unfortunate. The commissioner is holding an inquiry in the matter. Based on the report of the inquiry, further action will be taken.”

MP Congress Committee (MPCC) spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta demanded the resignation of medical education and health minister.

“Hamidia hospital is known as one of the best government hospitals in MP. The power cut interrupted oxygen supply and claimed three lives in the hospital. This exposed the poor health facilities in MP and failure of BJP-led state government. The health minister and medical education minister should resign from their posts,” Gupta said.