3 of Haryana gang involved in selling stolen vehicles online nabbed from Mohali

The accused used to sell old vehicles to scarp dealers and new ones through the online portal OLX, say police

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The accused in police custody on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Three members of gang involved in vehicle-lifting and selling of stolen vehicles through an online portal, have landed in the police net.

As many as 14 motorcycles and four cars—two Maruti Zen, a Maruti Esteem and a Tata Indica, have been recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Amritpal Singh of Khamano, Navtej Singh of Nabha and Sahil Sharma of Karnal. Two of their accomplices, Rohit and Sandeep, are still at large.

Superintendent of police (SP, City) Harvinder Singh Virk, during a press conference on Tuesday, said that eight cases have been solved with their arrest. While four of these cases were registered at the Phase 1 police station in Mohali, one was at the Phase 11 police station and one in Moga.



“The accused used to sell old vehicles to scarp dealers while the new ones in good condition would be sold through the online portal OLX, in Haryana.”

The accused, Amritpal, has even worked at a company manufacturing tractors.

All the accused were produced in the court and sent to police custody till January 1, 2021.

The accused have cases registered against them in Chandigarh as well.

