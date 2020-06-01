Sections
Home / Cities / 3 Patiala cops get premature retirement over poor service

3 Patiala cops get premature retirement over poor service

Repeated warnings were given to them on multiple occasions, but the constables failed to mend their ways, police said

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 19:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

Three police constables were given forceful premature retirement for their alleged poor service records and repeated complaints.

The constables, Sukhwant Singh, Maghar Singh and Joginder Singh, were immediately relieved from service 3-4 years before scheduled retirement.

Senior superintendent of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the stringent action has been taken against the trio for sheer indiscipline.

“Repeated warnings were given to them on multiple occasions, but the constables failed to mend their ways. Even the annual confidential reports (ACRs) of these employees carried mentions of actions taken against them earlier for poor service,” the SSP said.



He added that among the main reasons, it has been found that the constables often remained absent from duty for longer periods without informing their seniors during their service.

