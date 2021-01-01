3 Pune centres to have vaccine dry run on Jan 2

PUNE As per the central health ministry’s decision the Covid-19 vaccination dry run will begin in all states on January 2. Pune has been selected as one of the cities where the trial will be conducted.

The dry run will be held in three hospitals in the district.

However, the vaccine will not be actually administered, but all preparations, as per the guidelines issued by the central ministry, will be conducted, tweeted state health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday.

The vaccination site, which will include a vaccination room and observation room, will be equipped with internet, security, and a waiting room.

Although no vaccine candidate has been approved yet, the dry run for the Covid-19 vaccination will include four districts of Maharashtra, Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar.

A virtual training via video conference was conducted on Thursday and Friday to prepare by the Union Ministry of Health to prepare vaccinators.

Three sites (health centers) in the each district have been selected for the dry run.

Twenty-five persons from each of the three sites who have bene registered will be part of the dry run.

In Pune, the three sites include District Hospital Aundh, the Primary Health centre in Maan near Hinjewadi, and the Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, civil surgeon at the District hospital in Aundh, said, “We have identified the three areas as per the guidelines where the registered person will be asked to wait before vaccination, vaccinated and then observed, post vaccination. The rest of the preparations are in place and since there is not going to actually be a vaccination, the dry run will mainly include technicalities, including verification of the registration and updating the CoWIN app.”

Other hospitals in the state include Daga Hospital in Nagpur district, Rural Hospital Kamati, Urban Primary Health Centre of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, District Hospital Jalna, Sub-district Hospital Ambad, Shelgaon Primary Health Centre in Badnapur taluka, District Hospital Nandurbar, Primary Health Centre Ashte and the Navapur Sub-district Hospital in Nandurbar.