3 pvt dental colleges refuse to take onus for students’ safety during exams

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 22:03 IST

By Harmandeep Singh,

Blurb: Students being asked to furnish affidavits that ‘they will be responsible for contracting infection during exam’

Patiala: At least three of the 11 private dental colleges in Punjab have asked the students to furnish affidavits that they themselves will be responsible if coronavirus contracts them during the examinations. The move has come after Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) announced exam dates for the BDS students.

According to the students HT spoke to, at least three private dental colleges based in Patiala, Ferozepur and Faridkot have sought affidavits, while some have conveyed verbally to students to take responsibility if they contract the virus.

A dental student, pleading anonymity, said, “The university has announced exam dates and colleges are refusing to take responsibility if we catch the infection.”



Principal of Patiala-based Laxmi Bai Institute of Dental Science and Hospital Dr Ashutosh Nirula said, “We are doing everything according to guidelines of BFUHS. Though we are taking affidavits, but we will help students as we are in the medical profession. Besides, through affidavit we are trying to find out who is coming from red zone and containment zone.”

Dental Student Association Punjab (DSAP) has already submitted a memorandum to Punjab government seeking postponement of BDS exams till normalcy prevails.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said, “We know how to conduct exam. Nobody will be get infected while appearing in the exam as we will follow all the norms. Besides, I am not responsible for what private colleges are asking students to do. None of the government colleges has asked students to sign any such affidavit.”

