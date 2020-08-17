3 rescued by Arnala locals from drowning

The three persons aged between 20-25 years were rescued by the locals of Arnala beach from drowning, on Saturday.

All three, in an inebriated state, dived in the sea for a swim. However, they were swept away by strong currents. The three locals rushed to help and rescued them safely.

The Arnala Coastal police have booked Rahul Patil, Shubham Jha and Pradip Jha for violating lockdown rules and disobeying the district collector’s order. All three are residents of Dongarpada in Virar (West).

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation officials issued an appreciation certificate to the locals who rescued the trio.