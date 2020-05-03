Sections
Home / Cities / 3 scribes among 10 tested positive for Covid-19 in Panipat

3 scribes among 10 tested positive for Covid-19 in Panipat

Ten persons, including four mediapersons, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Panipat on Saturday, taking total number of infected persons in the district to 24.Among the...

Updated: May 03, 2020 01:59 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

Random testing of all the mediapersons was done in the district as per the orders of the state government. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Ten persons, including four mediapersons, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Panipat on Saturday, taking total number of infected persons in the district to 24.

Among the infected persons, three work with a vernacular daily while one works with a YouTube channel. Panipat chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma told Hindustan Times that random testing of all the mediapersons was done in the district as per the orders of the state government and about 40 media persons were examined.

He said that reports of 40 people, including 25 of mediapersons were received and 10 people, including four media persons, were found positive for the virus. Two infected mediapersons belong to Gharaunda of Karnal district while the remaining are from Panipat district.

The reports were received late in the evening on Saturday and they were immediately taken to the isolation ward of BPS Government Medical College and Hospital Khanpur Kalan. The CMO said that their contact tracing is underway and the samples of people in their direct contact will also be sent for the testing.



The development has increased the worries for the authorities as the number of the infected persons in the district has touched 24..

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
May 02, 2020 22:39 IST
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
May 02, 2020 23:25 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 23:24 IST

latest news

Long queues, endless wait in scorching sun for hungry labourers in Ludhiana
May 03, 2020 02:37 IST
HT Brunch Cover Story: How did Kartik Aaryan become Bollywood’s new cool
May 03, 2020 02:43 IST
Ambala railway division earned Rs 255 crore in April, 20% higher than last year despite lockdown
May 03, 2020 02:14 IST
3 scribes among 10 tested positive for Covid-19 in Panipat
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.