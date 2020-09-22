Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 3 tremors reported in Dahanu within 3 hours on Tuesday

3 tremors reported in Dahanu within 3 hours on Tuesday

Three tremors were recorded in Dahanu with the epicentre at Dhundhalwadi on Tuesday morning within three hours. The first tremor of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale was felt...

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:33 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Three tremors were recorded in Dahanu with the epicentre at Dhundhalwadi on Tuesday morning within three hours. The first tremor of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale was felt at 2.50am, the second of 2.1 magnitude was at 4.12am and the third tremor of 2.0 magnitude was recorded at 5.49am said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Palghar disaster management response department. There was no loss to property or casualties due to the minor quakes said Kadam.

On September 11, around eight tremors were recorded in four hours in Dahanu and Talasari villages.

Earlier this week, Palghar district officials had visited the villages, and awareness programmes are being conducted.

Ashima Mittal, sub-divisional officer, Dahanu, said that local tehsildars have been instructed to inspect the tremor-affected villages. The government has provided large tents to be set up in open spaces in the Dahanu and Talasari villages so that residents can take refuge in them during the tremors. Mock drills are also going to be carried out in the villages to make people aware of the dos and don’ts during such natural incidents.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Sep 22, 2020 22:46 IST
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
Sep 22, 2020 21:37 IST
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Sep 22, 2020 21:58 IST
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Sep 22, 2020 20:59 IST

latest news

Over 10,600 people in Mohali fined ₹49 lakh for not wearing masks
Sep 22, 2020 23:40 IST
Govt drafts 5-pt plan to check oxygen shortage
Sep 22, 2020 23:36 IST
Maharashtra government promises Maratha community reservation under EWS
Sep 22, 2020 23:35 IST
India conducts successful flight test of ABHYAS from Odisha test range
Sep 22, 2020 23:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.