3-year-old Covid-19 patient in Palghar returns home

A three-year-old girl, who tested positive on April 14, was discharged on Sunday afternoon. She received a warm send-off by the Cottage Hospital staff and was welcomed by the residents of Ganjad,...

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:19 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A three-year-old girl, who tested positive on April 14, was discharged on Sunday afternoon. She received a warm send-off by the Cottage Hospital staff and was welcomed by the residents of Ganjad, Dahanu.

Dr Abhijit Khandare, taluka medical officer of Palghar, said, “The girl’s parents are brick kiln workers and had come to Katale village after the lockdown. The girl tested positive and was admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital.”

Over 200 people including 13 government doctors and nurses with whom she had come in contact with, were quarantined and their swab samples were sent for testing. All of them had tested negative. Four villages - Katale, Nihe Maswan, Lohre and Vandivli had been sealed, he said.

The Palghar police are yet to trace the contact person from whom the girl contracted the disease. “The brick kiln owner was booked for disobedience, spreading infection under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and Disaster Management Act, 2005, as he continued to operate the despite the lockdown order,” said Dr Khandare.



