3-year-old drowns in open car washing pit in Virar

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 00:56 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A three-year-old girl drowned in an open car washing pit which was filled with rainwater in Kaner Phata, in Virar (East) on Friday. Her body was fished out on Saturday morning.

According to police, the deceased Aradhya Kishen Auji is a resident of Borivli and had come to stay with her grandparents in Virar. While playing outside, she climbed on the ramp of the garage, where vehicles were hauled up for washing, and slipped.

“She fell in a six-feet deep washing pit which was filled with rainwater and died,” said senior inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station.

The grandparents had alerted the locals on finding the girl missing. Her body was then found floating in the pit. Locals rushed her to the nearby hospital where she was declared dead.The garage was closed since March due to the lockdown. “We have sent the body for post-mortem and have registered a case of accidental death,” said Warade.



“We have booked Vipin Raut, the owner of the garage for negligence. If the pit would have been covered or a guard was deployed, this accident would have been averted,” said an officer.

