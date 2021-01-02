Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 3-year-old falls into trench near Mumbai, dies

3-year-old falls into trench near Mumbai, dies

According to the police, the girl and her five-year-old friend, were playing near the trench when they fell into the pit after losing balance

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:53 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The children were rushed to hospital, where the girl was declared dead on arrival. (Photo for representation)

A three-year-old girl died after falling into a trench dug up for a sewage treatment plant (STP) project in Bhiwandi’s Chavhan Colony on Friday afternoon. Another boy, who had also fallen into the trench, was saved by some locals. The STP work has been undertaken by the civic body through a private company.

The victim has been identified as Gausiya Aarif Shaikh. According to Shantinagar police, the trench is around 30-foot deep. As the work of the plant was stalled owing to the pandemic, water had accumulated in the trench since monsoon.

According to the police, Gausiya and her friend, five-year-old Rehan Imran Shaikh, were playing near the trench when they fell into the pit after losing balance.

“A labourer working at a nearby construction site saw them fall and alerted the residents around. Some locals jumped into the trench and managed to bring the children out. They were rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where Gausiya was declared dead,” said an officer from Shantinagar police station.

Senior inspector SV Raut from Shantinagar police visited the spot and has initiated the investigation. A case is yet to be registered by the police.

“Our team had visited the spot and are investigating all the angles. A case will be registered soon. We will also check if the company had taken enough safety measures,” said the officer.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dry run today to test systems
by Rhythma Kaul and Anonna Dutt
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
by HT Correspondent
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
by HT Correspondent
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Official Twitter account of Haryana DGP launched
by HT Correspondent
Paan seller, widow from Yamunanagar bag ‘best house construction’ award under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
by Bhavey Nagpal
Paddy procurement at MSP up 23%: Govt data
by Zia Haq
Delhiwale: A face from Kashmir
by Mayank Austen Soofi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.