3-year-old girl raped and murdered at Pen in Palghar, 1 arrested

A three-year-old girl from Pen in Raigad district was allegedly raped and murdered by a 34-year-old man on Tuesday night. Police arrested the accused within a few hours. He was earlier in jail for another rape case and had come out on bail just 10 days ahead of the attack.

According to police, the girl stayed with her family at Adivashi Pada near Vadgaon. Her parents work as labourers. On Tuesday night, she was sleeping with her parents.

“Their hut had no proper doors. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused, Adesh Patil, entered their house and took the girl to an isolated place behind a school. There he raped the girl and later killed her,” said Bibha Chavan, deputy superintendent of police of Raigad.

The girl’s body was found behind the school in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Some people from that area had spotted Patil in the neighbourhood on Tuesday night. We also called our dog squad and based on the circumstantial evidence, we arrested him. He has been booked for kidnapping, rape and murder under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” another police officer said.

It is not clear how the accused killed the girl. Police suspect that the girl died when she was being assaulted by the accused.